Bolivia’s opposition is raising its demands on the government.

After a week of rallies, Bolivia’s opposition stepped up its demands on socialist President Luis Arce on Monday, calling for the repeal of more legislation.

The opposition mayor’s office in La Paz, civil organizations, and a prominent retail sector trade union met to demand that the Arce government’s rules, including a development plan that they claim disregard the powers of local mayors, regional governments, and public universities, be repealed.

At the meeting, La Paz mayor Ivan Arias read out the new requests and stated that a march would be organized in the capital on Wednesday.

Officials threw eggs and tomatoes at the front of the building during the meeting, which was held at the local government’s premises.

As more government supporters arrived, tensions increased, and police deployed tear gas to disperse the gathering.

Last Monday, the opposition and a retail trade union protested against a money laundering statute that Arce planned to repeal.

The bill would have allowed the government to look into any citizen’s assets without a court order and forced lawyers and journalists to provide client information.

The demonstrators also asked that the government reinstate a legislative norm requiring two-thirds approval of certain laws and appointments by Congress, forcing the administration to deal with the opposition.

A street barricade remained in place in Santa Cruz, Bolivia’s economic hub and a stronghold of the opposition. Other cities, like as Sucre, Cochabamba, and Potosi, had their roads shut down as well.

Meanwhile, pro-government farmers, miners, and indigenous peoples have scheduled a march to La Paz to support Arce’s administration.

Juan Carlos Huarachi, the chairman of the country’s largest union, accused the opposition of attempting to “destabilize the government.”

Bolivia has been mired in political turmoil since socialist President Evo Morales resigned in November 2019 after weeks of protests over his unlawful re-election to a fourth term.

Following his protege Arce’s election victory in 2020, his party is back in power, and he has vowed to punish those he claims of orchestrating a coup against Morales.