Bolivia’s opposition has called for a march to demand the release of the country’s former president.

Bolivia’s opposition has called for protests against left-wing President Luis Arce, demanding that former President Jeanine Anez be released and that “political persecution” be ended.

A major regional movement of business leaders and social organizations, the Santa Cruz Civic Committee, has called for a “great march” on Sunday and a national strike the next day.

Former right-wing Bolivian presidents Carlos Mesa and Jorge Quiroga, as well as the governor of Santa Cruz’s affluent eastern area, joined the appeal.

According to Santa Cruz Civic Committee head Romulo Calvo, the opposition is asking that the government “put an end to political persecution” as a result of a “fake coup” and release political detainees.

Former interim president Anez has been in prison since March, accused of plotting a coup against then-president Evo Morales in 2019.

After Morales resigned and fled the nation following weeks of violent protests over his questionable re-election to an unlawful fourth term, conservative Anez took control in November 2019.

Anez was sworn in as interim president as the most senior parliamentarian on the left, but her political opponents criticized the move as a coup.

Bolivia held calm, transparent elections in October 2020 under Anez’s leadership, in which Morales’ Marxist disciple Luis Arce won a landslide victory.

Arce then promised to go after individuals he suspected was plotting a coup.

Anez was detained in March of this year and has since been charged with “genocide” for the murders of protestors during unrest between Morales supporters and opponents, as well as protesters and security forces, that left 37 people dead in November of this year.

The charge stems from two occurrences in which 22 people died in what the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights called “massacres” just days after she was elected president.

Terrorism, sedition, and conspiracy are among the charges leveled against Anez.

Her incarceration has been widely condemned around the world.

Morales, for his part, has called for a march from a nearby village to La Paz next Tuesday.

“There will be a massive mobilization on October 12,” he stated on Sunday.