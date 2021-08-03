Bolivia’s former president claims that pre-trial detention was excessively extended.

Former acting president Jeanine Anez’s pre-trial incarceration in Bolivia was extended by six months on Tuesday, according to her Twitter account, which denounced a violation of her rights.

Anez was jailed in April after her predecessor and adversary Evo Morales accused her of plotting a coup.

A court had added six months to her detention, which it described as a “unjust deprivation of liberty” and a breach of her human rights, according to her official Twitter account, which is run by family members.

The claim received no quick official confirmation.

Anez was detained on terrorism, sedition, and conspiracy charges in connection with what President Morales alleged was a coup attempt against him. Her arrest was widely condemned around the world.

After Morales and key allies in his Movement for Socialism (MAS) resigned following weeks of protests over his contentious reelection to an unlawful fourth term, the conservative Anez came to power in November 2019.

Anez was the most senior parliamentarian left when Morales fled into exile after 14 years in office, and he was sworn in as interim president by congress despite the lack of a quorum, with MAS MPs boycotting the session.

Morales and his supporters then claimed they were the victims of a coup attempt.

The MAS was re-elected in October and currently has control of both the presidency and Congress.

Terrorism, sedition, and conspiracy are among the charges leveled against Anez. Her previous ministries of justice and energy were also detained.