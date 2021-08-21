Bolivia’s former president attempted to commit suicide in prison, according to her lawyer.

Bolivia’s imprisoned former president Jeanine Anez attempted suicide in prison on Saturday, according to her lawyer, a day after prosecutors charged her with “genocide” in the deaths of demonstrators in 2019.

Anez has been in prison since March, initially on trumped-up charges of planning a coup against her predecessor and adversary, former president Evo Morales, according to her defenders.

Jorge Valda, one of Anez’s lawyers, said the former leader had “attempted to take her own life… an attempt which, thank God, she failed” because she was depressed about her legal status.

Anez tried to kill herself, according to Bolivian officials, with Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo stating she merely received “scratches” on her arm in the effort early Saturday and is in stable condition.

The government’s treatment of Anez was condemned by the opposition, who demanded her release.

Carlos Mesa, a former centrist president, called official explanations of her injury “not serious” and demanded an end to her “political incarceration.”

Anez’s family has sought the authorities on several occasions to transfer the 54-year-old to a hospital for treatment of hypertension and other ailments.

That plea, as well as her lawyers’ demands for home detention, have been denied.

After Morales resigned and fled the nation following weeks of violent protests over his questionable re-election to an unlawful fourth term, the conservative Anez took control in November 2019.

The specific charge leveled against Anez relates to two occurrences that occurred in November 2019 and resulted in the deaths of a total of 22 persons.

Attorney General Juan Lanchipa said Friday that he had produced documentation against her that “provisionally defined the acts as genocide, major and minor injury, and injury followed by death.”

After Morales resigned, Anez was inaugurated in as interim president as the most senior parliamentarian on the left, but her political opponents criticized the move as a coup.

Bolivia held calm, transparent elections in October 2020 under Anez’s leadership, in which Morales’ Marxist disciple Luis Arce stormed to a landslide victory.

Following it, he promised to go after anyone he suspected of staging a coup.

Anez, who was arrested in March on suspicions of plotting a coup, also faces terrorism, sedition, and conspiracy charges.

Bolivia’s opposition has criticized the country’s lack of separation of powers, claiming that the country’s judiciary, electoral body, and public prosecutor’s office are all loyal to socialist President Evo Morales Arce.

The imprisonment of Anez has sparked enormous international outrage.