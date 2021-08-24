Bolivian Nature Reserves are ravaged by wildfires.

Authorities say wildfires have charred about 600,000 hectares of land in eastern Bolivia this year, most of which were set deliberately.

There were 20 active fires in Santa Cruz state on Monday night, damaging seven protected areas.

In just two days, 200,000 hectares (495,000 acres) of land burned, according to the government.

The majority of the fires are in Chiquitania’s woods, which are located between the Amazon to the north, the Cahco Plains to the south, and the Pantanal, the world’s largest wetland, to the southeast.

One of the worst-affected locations is the San Matias nature reserve, a national park the size of Belgium.

To try to stop the fires from spreading, volunteer firefighters and forest rangers have dug trenches.

The government has dispatched over 1,800 military soldiers to assist, as well as two helicopters.

Despite a dearth of resources to combat wildfires, Bolivia is unable to seek assistance from neighboring nations unless local and regional authorities declare a “disaster,” according to Juan Carlos Calvimontes, the deputy civil defense minister.

Only after the government’s budget for combating wildfires has been depleted can a disaster be proclaimed.

Calvimontes stated that the law “has to be modified.”

According to the administration, the majority of the fires were caused on purpose.

Environmentalists point the finger at legislation established by previous socialist President Evo Morales, who supported the burning of forest and grazing area to increase agricultural productivity for years.

Between May and July – once the rainy season is ended – the technique is authorized in Bolivia for areas up to 20 hectares.

Illegal fire penalties, on the other hand, can be rather moderate, with fines as little as one dollar per hectare burned.

However, offenders of large-scale wildfires may face a penalty of up to three years in prison.