Bolivia is being pressed by a rights group on the health of its imprisoned ex-president.

According to the organisation, Bolivian authorities have been asked for information on the health of detained ex-president Jeanine Anez, who attempted suicide last month.

Anez, 54, has been in prison since March, accused of orchestrating a coup against then-president Evo Morales in 2019.

On August 21, one of Anez’s lawyers reported she attempted suicide a day after prosecutors charged her with genocide over the deaths of protesters during rallies in 2019.

The charges have been described by Anez as a political witch hunt.

Anez had tried to kill herself, according to Bolivian officials, with Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo saying she had only “scratches” on her arm and was in stable condition.

Anez’s family claims she suffers from depression and other medical issues, and they have requested that she be admitted to a hospital on several occasions, but their requests have been denied.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) delivered a letter to President Luis Arce’s government on Wednesday, according to a representative for the organization.

The letter, dated August 31, is written to Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta and requests details on Anez’s “physical and emotional condition,” as well as her access to medical care, according to Bolivian media.

Last Monday, Anez’s legal team requested assistance from the IACHR, claiming that they had exhausted all legal options in Bolivia.

After Morales resigned and fled the nation following weeks of violent protests over his questionable re-election to an unlawful fourth term, conservative Anez took control in November 2019.

The genocide charge is relevant to two incidences in November 2019 that resulted in the deaths of a total of 22 persons.

After Morales resigned, Anez was inaugurated in as interim president as the most senior parliamentarian on the left, but her political opponents criticized the move as a coup.

Bolivia held calm, transparent elections in October 2020 under Anez’s leadership, in which Morales’ Marxist disciple Luis Arce won a landslide victory.

Arce then promised to go after individuals he suspected was plotting a coup.

Terrorism, sedition, and conspiracy are among the charges leveled against Anez.

Bolivia’s opposition has criticized the country’s lack of separation of powers, claiming that the country’s courts, election authorities, and prosecutors are all biased against Arce.

The imprisonment of Anez has caused enormous international outrage.