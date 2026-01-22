Body of Missing British Traveler Joshua Kershaw Found in Thailand

The international search for 21-year-old Joshua Kershaw, who went missing while traveling in Thailand, has tragically ended with the discovery of his body. After a nine-day search, Kershaw’s family confirmed the devastating news on January 21, 2026. His death has sparked an outpouring of grief from friends, family, and the broader community who had rallied to support his recovery.

Search Turns to Tragedy

Joshua Kershaw, originally from Grimsby, England, was last seen in Pattaya, Thailand, on January 12. The vibrant tourist city, known for its lively nightlife, became the focal point of a frantic search when Kershaw failed to board his scheduled return flight on January 19. He had been due to land in London the following day, January 20, but when he did not arrive, his family raised alarms. The UK Foreign Office quickly stepped in, designating Kershaw as a high-risk missing person.

In the days that followed, a global search was mobilized, with the support of Kershaw’s family and thousands of well-wishers who contributed to a GoFundMe campaign to assist in the search and eventual repatriation efforts. The search effort was a testament to the power of community, as friends and strangers alike shared posts, donated funds, and sent messages of support in the hopes of bringing Kershaw home safe.

However, on the morning of January 21, Kershaw’s mother, Jenny, shared heartbreaking news on social media: “We have now located Josh. But unfortunately, he was not alive. We are now trying to get his body back to the UK.” The news shocked those who had been following the search, with many expressing their condolences and paying tribute to the young man.

One commenter wrote, “So sorry Jen, thinking of you all right now. Was praying he was safe. So sad, RIP Josh.” Another offered, “Absolutely heartbreaking Jen. Thinking of you, your beautiful girls, and family! Sending you all so much love.” The tributes underscored the wide-reaching impact of Kershaw’s disappearance, touching people beyond his immediate family and friends.

Next Steps for the Family

The Kershaw family, who had maintained hope through the search, is now focused on bringing Joshua’s body home. The funds raised through the GoFundMe campaign will be used to cover repatriation and funeral costs. Joshua’s aunt, Jade Kershaw, thanked everyone who supported the search, acknowledging the kindness and assistance of those who offered their help in this difficult time.

“Your kindness and support have meant more to us than we can ever express,” Jade wrote on the fundraising page. The emotional burden of this loss is compounded by the logistical challenges of dealing with an international tragedy, but the family’s unity and the support of the public have brought them some comfort.

Joshua’s death remains under investigation by Thai authorities. While the circumstances of his passing have not been fully explained, the discovery of his body brings closure to the search. For now, his family and loved ones are left to mourn the loss of a young man whose life touched so many.

As the Kershaw family prepares for the difficult process of laying Joshua to rest, the story of his disappearance and the subsequent outpouring of support from people all over the world stands as a poignant reminder of both the fragility of life and the strength of community in the face of tragedy.