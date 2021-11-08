Bodies Have Been Found At The Nepalese Climbing Site Where French Climbers Have Gone Missing.

On Monday, a search party travelled out to Nepal’s Himalayas to find three bodies near where a group of French climbers went missing last month.

The group was last heard from by satellite phone on October 26 while attempting to climb Mingbo Eiger, a 6,000-meter (19,700-foot) summit near Mount Everest.

Bad weather impeded efforts to locate the men, and a member of the crew searching for them last week suggested they could have been buried under a five-story building’s worth of snow.

Local mountain guides discovered three remains in the search area, police inspector Rishi Raj Dhakal told AFP, but it was too early to establish their identities.

“A helicopter has been dispatched, together with a rescue team of skilled mountain guides, to bring those bodies,” he continued.

Thomas Arfi, Louis Pachoud, and Gabriel Miloche were among an eight-strong expedition. They’d divide out into two groups, each tackling a separate peak.

When the avalanche hit, the men looked to have abandoned their summit attempt and turned back.

Climbers have begun to return to Nepal after the coronavirus pandemic shut down the country’s mountaineering business and crippled the tourism-dependent economy last year.

After abolishing quarantine regulations for vaccinated visitors, the Himalayan nation of 30 million people reopened to tourists in September.