Bodies have been discovered 11 years after a mine disaster in New Zealand.

Investigators announced on Wednesday that they have recovered the remains of at least two of the victims, eleven years after a New Zealand mine accident took 29 lives, but that they were unlikely to initiate a recovery operation.

The Pike River Mine disaster in 2010 was one of New Zealand’s biggest industrial disasters, frightening the country and triggering various recovery efforts as well as a criminal probe.

A blast sparked by a methane build-up is thought to have caused the accident.

Only two of the 31 miners on the afternoon shift were able to escape.

The tunnel collapses have effectively put an end to efforts to rescue the bodies and gather further information about the incident.

Experts have now been able to acquire photos from the mine’s farthest reaches by excavating a borehole.

Two sets of human remains, as well as a probable third, were discovered, according to police.

“We have been unable to identify the remains at this time, but we will consult with forensic experts,” Detective Superintendent Peter Read said, adding that police would not be able to recover the bodies due to the location.

“We estimate there were six to eight men working in the area where the remains were discovered, based on our investigation.”

The minister in charge of the recovery effort, Andrew Little, adding “They are unlikely to be removed… Some families, I’m sure, would prefer to go even further, but that won’t be possible.” Families of the victims expressed hope that the revelation will aid in any future proceedings.

Rowdy Durbridge, whose son Daniel died in the explosion, said, “We’ve battled hard for years now to have justice for our guys, and this is part of it happening.”

“What we’ve seen is starting to give real clarity about what happened down there,” Anna Osborne, whose husband was one of the 29 miners killed, said.

For years, the relatives of the victims trapped and killed in the mine fought authorities to recover their loved ones’ bodies.

The government agreed to fund a recovery effort in 2017, but it was canceled in March of this year after officials said the project had reached 2.2 kilometers (about 1.5 miles) from the entrance without success and that going any further was too difficult and expensive.