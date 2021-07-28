Bob Odenkirk was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the set of “Better Call Saul.”

According to US media, actor Bob Odenkirk was brought to the hospital after falling on the set of the renowned television show “Better Call Saul” in New Mexico.

Odenkirk, 58, was filming the show’s last season, in which he portrays Jimmy McGill, a luckless lawyer and conman who eventually becomes a successful defense attorney under the moniker Saul Goodman.

The show is a spin-off of the critically acclaimed “Breaking Bad,” which is widely recognized as one of the best television shows ever produced.

In the episode, Odenkirk portrays the lawyer for Walter White, a former schoolteacher turned drug dealer.

Odenkirk “fell down” on set Tuesday, according to TMZ, and was “quickly mobbed by crew members who called an ambulance.”

The actor was receiving medical treatment, according to Variety magazine, and the cause of his breakdown had not yet been revealed.

For “Better Caul Saul,” Odenkirk has gotten four Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for outstanding actor, and he had already won two Emmys for writing on other shows.

The sixth season of “Better Call Saul” is set to premiere early next year.

Concern for the actor, who has a cult following and has acted in dozens of films, including the newly released action movie “Nobody,” was widespread on social media.