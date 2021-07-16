Boats capsize in Indonesia, killing nine people and leaving many missing.

A spate of boats capsized in a storm that slammed Indonesia’s segment of Borneo island, killing at least nine people and leaving dozens more missing, according to a local rescue organization.

A dozen fishing vessels and two tugboats were swamped by waves as high as five meters (16 feet) off the coast of West Kalimantan early Wednesday.

Authorities in charge of search and rescue initially reported it on Friday.

According to Yopi Haryadi, chief of the Pontianak rescue organization, nine individuals have been confirmed deceased, with another 46 still missing. 81 passengers on the vessels have been retrieved alive.

The storm flooded about 50 settlements on land, demolishing homes and other structures and displacing nearly 15,000 people.

The 14 boats tried to flee the storm, but it was too severe, and they capsized, according to Haryadi.

“The storm also wreaked havoc on the mainland of West Kalimantan, inundating settlements with floodwaters. On the mainland, however, there have been no injuries or persons reported missing thus far.”

A military helicopter was deployed to assist in the search for any survivors, according to the local search and rescue organization, but the mission was hampered by inclement weather.

“Hopefully the weather today will be nice so we can find more victims,” said Eryk Subarianto, the Pontianak rescue agency’s chief of emergency operations.

In Indonesia, a Southeast Asian archipelago of more than 17,000 islands where many people commute by ferries and other boats despite weak safety regulations, marine accidents are prevalent.

Last month, a passenger ferry sank in strong waves off the coast of the holiday island of Bali, killing ten people and leaving another missing.

On Sumatra Island, around 160 people drowned in 2018 when a ferry collapsed in one of the world’s deepest lakes.

In 2009, more than 300 persons are thought to have drowned when a ferry between Sulawesi and Borneo capsized.