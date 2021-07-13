Blocks of apartments in Australia have been placed under strict lockdown.

On Tuesday, authorities in Australia placed two apartment complexes under heavy lockdown, with occupants prevented from leaving, as officials stepped up attempts to contain a rapidly spreading coronavirus epidemic.

Nine people have tested positive for the virus, and police have been stationed outside an apartment tower in Sydney’s Bondi neighborhood, restricting passage in and out of the property.

The five million citizens of Sydney are now in their third week of a partial lockdown as police try to stop the virus from spreading throughout the city.

Residents of Australia’s largest metropolis are permitted to leave their homes for exercise, essential shopping, job, or health reasons, but they are strongly encouraged to stay at home.

People who have visited a viral hotspot are subjected to stricter restrictions, which may include a required 14-day quarantine.

The newest Covid-19 outbreak in Australia started in mid-June and has since risen to 767 cases.

After removal employees from Sydney tested positive, a complete apartment building in Melbourne was placed under quarantine for 14 days.

Authorities are now requiring residents of other apartment buildings in Australia to wear masks in communal spaces.

“We don’t want you to congregate in any communal spaces while you’re in apartment buildings,” said Kerry Chant, New South Wales’ leading health official.

“We are truly ordering you to wear masks when you’re travelling through common areas under a public health order.”

Residents in one southwest Sydney neighborhood, where the virus is spreading the fastest, must now be tested every three days if they leave the region for work.

With only 10% of Australians completely vaccinated, the population is extremely vulnerable to the fast-spreading Delta form.

Sydney’s lockdown was supposed to expire on Friday, but despite a decline in new infections to 89 in the last 24 hours, an extension is now looking inevitable.