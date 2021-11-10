Blinking ‘Hopeful’ For ‘Window’ To Put An End To Ethiopian War

Following huge rebel advances in Ethiopia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed hope on Wednesday that diplomacy will succeed in bringing the horrific conflict to an end.

“I believe that all sides recognize the hazards of continuing the conflict,” Blinken said, referring to former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and US ambassador Jeffrey Feltman’s efforts.

“We’re hopeful that, given President Obasanjo’s important work — and the efforts that we’re making and others are making — there is still a window to pull back and move this to a better place,” Blinken said.

He called for talks to put an end to the violence and “ultimately use the ceasefire to have access for humanitarian aid and, over time, to negotiate a more sustainable political resolution.”

In recent days, ethnic Tigrayan rebels have moved closer to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital, and joined forces with other armed groups, a year after an onslaught in the northern area in response to an army attack.