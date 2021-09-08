Blinken Seeks Common Ground On Taliban, Meets Afghans At Germany Base.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was aiming Wednesday to establish a united front with nations rocked by the Afghanistan withdrawal as he contacted allies and heard accounts from refugees at an air base in Germany.

Blinken is visiting Ramstein for the second time in as many days, after touring Qatar on Tuesday and thanking US civilian and military authorities for one of the world’s largest airlifts after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

Blinken and his advisers met with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at the base before convening a virtual ministerial of 20 nations, including European allies and Pakistan, a long-time Taliban sponsor.

Blinken stated that he will be collaborating with “many other countries” to discuss Afghanistan’s future.

Blinken crouched down at the entrance to a vast hangar where some of Ramstein’s 11,000 Afghans await flights to the United States, and showed the four-year-old son of Mustafa Mohammadi, an Afghan military veteran who worked for the US embassy and is now a refugee, photos of his own children on his phone.

Blinken, the stepson of a Holocaust survivor and a longstanding refugee supporter, also visited a makeshift shelter for children who have lost their parents.

“My name is Tony,” he introduced himself. “Who’s up for a game of volleyball?” “How about football?” you could ask.

“Many, many, many Americans are really excited to welcome you and to have you visit the United States,” he remarked.

Children’s artwork hung on the walls, including a picture of a girl on a rock beneath a deep-blue sky with a shattered heart and the inscription “Say to my Mom I miss you” in English.

Blinken was given a T-shirt with the children’s names, an Afghan flag, and the inscription “For Sir Blinken” by one of the boys.

To their amusement, he said, “I’ll wear this in Washington and be able to tell everyone where I acquired it.”

In the last days of President Joe Biden’s 20-year war, the US and its allies evacuated some 123,000 individuals, largely Afghans who feared Taliban retaliation.

However, US authorities acknowledge that many more are still present, and that the Taliban have agreed to let them go.

Blinken is likely to seek to bolster international pressure on the Taliban to keep their promises in the virtual discussions with 20 other nations, including European allies.

The meetings may also result in agreement on how to deal with the caretaker administration, which was announced on Tuesday but has no authority.