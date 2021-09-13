Blinken requests that Pakistan ‘line up’ in its pressure on the Taliban.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Pakistan on Monday to deny the Taliban credibility unless they accept international demands, citing fears that Islamabad has aided Afghan insurgents.

When Blinken testified before Congress on the Taliban’s win in Afghanistan, he heard from members from both parties who pressed for a tougher stance on Pakistan, a thorny partner for Washington during the 20-year conflict.

“What we have to look at is a demand that every country, including Pakistan, live up to the international community’s expectations of what is required of a Taliban-led government if it is to gain any legitimacy or support,” Blinken said before the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

He said the Taliban’s top concerns were to ensure that individuals who wanted to leave Afghanistan were allowed to leave, that women, girls, and minorities were respected, and that the country did not become “a refuge for outward-directed terror” again.

“As a result, Pakistan must align with a large portion of the international community in working toward those goals and respecting those standards,” Blinken added.

Pakistan’s policies, according to Blinken, have been “on many times harmful to our interests, on other occasions supportive of our goals.”

Pakistan’s activities have entailed “continuous hedging of bets concerning the future of Afghanistan,” he added.

“It’s one that involves harboring Taliban militants, including the Haqqanis,” Blinken added, referring to the terrorist outfit recognized by Washington and currently part of the caretaker administration.

One of several lawmakers to criticize Pakistan, Democratic Representative Joaquin Castro, called on the US to consider eliminating Pakistan’s position as a significant non-NATO ally, which grants Islamabad preferential access to US equipment.

Pakistani intelligence had close ties with the Taliban since the Islamist guerrillas rose to prominence in the 1990s, and Pakistan was one of only three countries to recognize the Taliban’s 1996-2001 government, which was notorious for repressing women’s rights as part of an ultra-conservative interpretation of Islam.

After the September 11, 2001, attacks, Pakistan, a Cold War ally of the US, rapidly vowed cooperation in the US-led “war on terror.”

Pakistan, on the other hand, has frequently viewed Afghanistan through the lens of its long-standing rivalry with India, a key ally of the deposed Western-backed government.