Blinken Kicks Off Southeast Asia Tour, With China at the Center.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a Southeast Asia visit in Jakarta on Monday, where he will lay out Washington’s position on the Indo-Pacific, a critical battleground between the US and China.

Arriving from the United Kingdom following a G7 foreign ministers’ conference marred by tensions with Russia, Blinken will stress the importance of Southeast Asia in US foreign policy, according to his office.

He’ll see Indonesian President Joko Widodo later Monday, and on Tuesday, he’ll give a speech on the “US approach to the Indo-Pacific.”

In the face of escalating Chinese aggressiveness, US President Joe Biden’s stance is not unlike to that of former President Donald Trump’s administration, which insists on the region remaining free and open.

After the turmoil and unpredictability of the Trump administration, Biden’s team has placed a greater focus on forging alliances to confront Beijing.

Blinken will travel to Malaysia and Thailand after Indonesia.

He will “focus on building the regional security architecture in response to PRC bullying in the South China Sea” during his discussions, according to Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, who spoke to media ahead of the trip.

“We oppose any move by the People’s Republic of China or any other actor aimed at destabilizing the region,” stated Kritenbrink.

Beijing’s claims to practically all of the South China Sea, which coincide with those of many Southeast Asian states, have heightened tensions.

Blinken also has plans to confront Myanmar’s deteriorating issue, which has been in upheaval since a February military coup.

He has called China “the century’s biggest geopolitical test,” yet he is attempting to strike a balance between competition and hostility.

Relations have deteriorated in recent years, particularly over China’s claim to democratic, self-governing Taiwan, which it has pledged to retake one day, by force if necessary.