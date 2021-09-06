Blinken Heads To Qatar On Afghan Crisis Mission.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Qatar on Sunday for the first time since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, hoping to forge a united front with allies shocked by the instability.

55,000 people were airlifted out of Afghanistan from Qatar, a major US military post, about half of the number evacuated by US-led forces following the Taliban’s startlingly quick victory amid a US pullout.

Blinken will then head Wednesday to the US air base of Ramstein in Germany, a temporary home for thousands of Afghans moving to the United States, from which he will hold a virtual 20-nation ministerial meeting on the crisis alongside German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

Blinken said he will travel to Qatar to “show our sincere thanks for all that they’re doing to support the evacuation effort” and meet rescued Afghans as well as US diplomats who had shifted functions from the Kabul embassy’s shuttered embassy to Doha.

He’ll also discuss plans with Qatar and Turkey to reopen Kabul’s dilapidated airport, which is a vital need for flying in desperately needed humanitarian aid and evacuating remaining Afghans.

One of the primary concerns that US allies anticipate to tackle in the negotiations in Germany is the Taliban’s vow to continue allowing Afghans to leave if they want to.

The US said it would keep an eye on the Taliban’s commitments as it plots its next move with the hardline Islamists, whose 1996-2001 administration was known for its ultra-conservative interpretation of Islam, which included public executions and severe restrictions on women’s rights.

However, according to US sources, Blinken has no plans to meet with the Taliban, who have also made Doha their diplomatic base, from which they negotiated the US exit with Donald Trump’s prior government.

“On the scope of high-level engagement with the Taliban, I would put that sort of in the recognition category to be considered or to be determined as we see what happens with their efforts to govern,” said Dean Thompson, the top US diplomat for South and Central Asia.

President Joe Biden’s victory over Trump, who enjoyed teasing allies, was broadly applauded in Europe, but officials have publicly questioned how the withdrawal was handled.

Ben Wallace, the British defense secretary, suggested that the US is no longer a superpower, while Armin Laschet, the leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling party and a potential successor, summarized the situation. Brief News from Washington Newsday.