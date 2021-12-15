Blinken claims that the US is still willing to sell jet fighters to the UAE.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated on Wednesday that the United States was still willing to sell F-35 fighter fighters to the United Arab Emirates, despite the UAE’s threats to cancel the contract due to severe requirements.

Former President Donald Trump pushed through the $23 billion weaponry agreement as a return for the United Arab Emirates’ recognition of Israel, but his successor Joe Biden has promised more monitoring of the jets.

The Gulf state threatened to pull out of the pact on Tuesday due to the stringent terms, which comes as Washington grows concerned about China’s participation with a US ally.

During a visit to Malaysia, Blinken said, “We remain prepared to move forward… if that is what the Emiratis are interested in doing.”

When asked about the terms imposed by the US, he did not provide specifics, but claimed the US wants to secure Israel’s “military edge.”

“We wanted to make sure that any innovations that are sold or transferred to other partners in the region may be thoroughly reviewed,” he said.

Historically, US ally Israel has objected to Arab states receiving the F-35s in order to maintain its regional superiority, but it has now given its blessing after the UAE became the first new Arab country to recognize the Jewish state in decades last year.

According to the Wall Street Journal, which broke the story first, the US is demanding restrictions to ensure that the F-35s are not subject to Chinese espionage.

Biden’s Democratic Party tried unsuccessfully to stop the sale, citing the Gulf state’s involvement in the murderous Saudi-led attack in Yemen as well as its support for Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar.

The F-35s are coveted for their stealth and versatility, as well as their ability to acquire intelligence, strike deep into enemy territory, and engage in aerial combat.

Despite a prominent Emirati official’s recent travel to Iran, where officials expressed hope for improved ties, Israel and the UAE have found common ground on worries about Iran.