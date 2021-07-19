Blasts from Holocaust Survivors Protesters in France are wearing yellow stars to show their opposition to COVID vaccines.

In order to protest COVID-19 vaccines, a French Holocaust veteran blasted French demonstrators with yellow stars, similar to those the Nazis forced Jews to wear.

According to the Associated Press, 100,000 people protested the government’s vaccine laws in marches across France on Saturday, as a plan to require vaccination of all health-care personnel, as well as immunization passes to enter specified venues such as restaurants, is set to be introduced on Monday. “We must all rise up against this ignominy,” Holocaust survivor Joseph Szwarc said of the demonstrators’ comparisons of government limits to the Nazi era.

“I wore the star, I know what it is, I still have it in my flesh,” Szwarc sobbed at a Sunday ceremony commemorating antisemitism victims in France during the period when the French state collaborated with Adolf Hitler, the dictator of Nazi Germany.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to ensure that this horrible, antisemitic, racist wave does not sweep us under,” Szwarc stated.

Bruno Auquier, a 53-year-old Parisian demonstrator and municipal councilor, drew a yellow star on his shirt and distributed arm bands bearing the emblem on Saturday. He declared, “I will never get vaccinated.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Szwarc, who is 94 years old, was joined in his outrage by French officials and anti-racism organizations.

Other demonstrators carried banners recalling the Auschwitz death camp or South Africa’s apartheid regime on Saturday, arguing that the French government was treating them unfairly with its anti-pandemic tactics.

“You have no idea how offended I was. Szwarc stated on Sunday, “This comparison is cruel.”

The Nazis removed him from France.

The demonstrators’ acts were described as “intolerable and a shame to our republic” by France’s secretary of state for military affairs, who was also present at the ceremony.

The protestors were “mocking Holocaust victims” and dismissing crimes against humanity committed during World War II, according to the International League Against Racism and Anti-Semitism.

The rallies on Saturday drew a mix of people furious at the administration for various reasons, including far-right followers. In the past, prominent French far-right personalities have been found guilty of antisemitism, racism, and Holocaust denial.

One activist at a massive anti-vaccine protest in Paris on Saturday taped a star on his back that read “not vaccinated.”

"People need to wake up," Auquier stated, expressing his dissatisfaction with the situation.