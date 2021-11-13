Blaming Turkey for the border crisis with Belarus is “misguided,” according to an Erdogan aide.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s top foreign policy adviser told AFP on Saturday that blaming Turkey or its national airline for the humanitarian catastrophe on the Polish-Belarus border is “misguided.”

Because of “the problem of illicit border crossings between the European Union and Belarus,” Ankara barred nationals of three Middle Eastern nations from travelling from Turkish airports to the former Soviet republic on Friday.

The decision came just days after EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen suggested that airlines involved in “human trafficking” face punishment.

Turkish Airlines operates one of the busiest international routes to Minsk, Belarus’s capital.

Erdogan’s foreign policy assistant Ibrahim Kalin, on the other hand, claimed charges that Turkey played a role in the border situation were unfounded.

In an exclusive interview, he stated, “This latest dilemma of illegal immigration between Belarus, Poland, Lithuania, and a few other European nations has nothing to do with Turkey.”

“Travelers are heading to Belarus, then to Lithuania, Poland, and other European Union countries. Blaming Turkey or Turkish Airlines for this is absolutely foolish and misplaced “he stated

European officials were relieved by Turkey’s declaration, which came at a time when Ankara’s relations with Brussels were still strained.

President of the European Council, Charles Michel, tweeted, “Thank you to the Turkish authorities and (civil aviation agency) for your help and cooperation.”

Turkey took its decision, according to Kalim, following extensive consultations with Polish and other European officials.

“Look, we don’t want to see any human person from any country exploited as a bargaining chip, or as a victim of human trafficking, or as a victim of some kind of international political issue,” he stated.

He did say, though, that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu “made it very plain to his counterparts in Poland, Lithuania, and Belarus that we do not bear any responsibility.”

Turkey is home to up to five million refugees and migrants, the majority of whom are fleeing Syria’s civil conflict, and it continues to be one of the most popular routes for migrants and refugees seeking to access Europe.

After a steep drop in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of migrants travelling through Turkey has increased again.

“The numbers vary, of course,” Kalin said, “and they’ve risen in the previous few months.”

"The numbers vary, of course," Kalin said, "and they've risen in the previous few months."

"We want to make certain that those who travel do so on two-way tickets. That they will return. However, it is not our duty if any persons become lost in Belarus again"