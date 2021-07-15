Black Lives Matter demands that Biden lift the “cruel” Cuba embargo immediately.

BLM has issued a statement denouncing the US government’s “inhumane” treatment of Cubans and urging President Joe Biden to end the country’s decades-long embargo.

Thousands of Cubans flocked to the streets over the weekend to protest food and medicine shortages, power outages, and the poor pace of COVID-19 vaccines, and to demand an end to the communist tyranny.

It comes at a time when Cuba is experiencing its worst economic crisis in decades, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and recent US sanctions tightening. During Barack Obama’s term, President Donald Trump’s government substantially reversed the normalization of economic and diplomatic relations with Cuba, strengthening the decades-old embargo and implementing fresh sanctions.

“Black Lives Matter condemns the United States federal government’s barbaric treatment of Cubans, and encourages it to quickly abolish the economic embargo,” the organization stated in a statement posted on its Instagram page late Wednesday.

The embargo is a “cruel and inhumane policy” that is at the root of Cuba’s current problems, according to the report. According to the statement, it was established with the “explicit goal of destabilizing the country and undermining Cubans’ right to pick their own government.”

