Black homebuyers are underrepresented in the current real estate boom in the United States.

The Covid-19 pandemic has altered the landscape of homebuying in the United States, but one constant remains: Black Americans do not have equal access to homeownership.

According to a National Association of Realtors (NAR) survey released Thursday, black buyers made up just 6% of total homebuyers this year, a figure that hasn’t altered much in the last two decades.

Due to the lack of spending opportunities such as tourism and dining out, many Americans have been able to catch up on student loans and create savings as a result of the pandemic dynamics.

According to the NAR’s 2021 Profile of Home Purchasers and Sellers, when remote employment became the norm, more buyers packed up and moved to be closer to family and friends rather than migrating for a job.

However, Black Americans are burdened by student loan debt to a higher extent than white Americans, and are less able to seek support from relatives, according to the survey.

“Regrettably, racing hasn’t changed all that much this year. We’re still seeing fairly constant low minority homebuyer rates “Jessica Lautz of the National Association of Realtors told AFP in an interview.

Low interest rates make mortgages more affordable, but a now-chronic dearth of homes for sale has raised prices and kept many first-time buyers out of the market, according to the statistics.

Even in the South, where their population is more than double the national average in some areas, Blacks made up only 9% of homebuyers, according to the survey.

According to previous NAR research, white home ownership rates are 30 percentage points higher than black home ownership rates, and black buyers are more than twice as likely to have student loan debt and debt in a higher amount, and are rejected for mortgages at a rate more than twice as high as white applicants.

They are also unable to use the money from the sale of a property to fund a purchase because they are less likely to own a home.

According to Lautz, NAR’s vice president of demographics and behavioral analytics, while the share of first-time buyers increased this year, it is still below the historic norm of 40%.

“We know that first-time homeowners are struggling to enter this property market,” she said, adding that it’s difficult for them “to gather the money together and then to be able to compete with other buyers” who can now afford to pay in full.

With historically low inventory — compounded by a labor constraint, supply issues, and builders' tendency to focus on