Bitcoin News: In a money laundering scheme, British police seize a record $250 million in cryptocurrency.

On Tuesday, British authorities confiscated a record amount of bitcoin linked to money laundering, totaling roughly $250 million (180 million British pounds).

“Today’s seizure is a key milestone in this investigation, which will continue for months as we zero in on people at the heart of the suspected money laundering operation,” Detective Constable Joe Ryan said.

According to reports, the bitcoin was discovered Saturday when the Metropolitan Police’s economic crime department, which encompasses Greater London, got intelligence about the unlawful transfer. In June, authorities seized $158 million (£114 million) in bitcoin and detained a 39-year-old woman in connection with the investigation. The woman was questioned about the most recent seizure.

“While cash remains king in the criminal world, as digital platforms evolve, we are increasingly seeing organized criminals use cryptocurrency to launder their dirty money,” said Graham McNulty, deputy assistant commissioner of the police department.

“While this was relatively unknown area a few years ago, we now have highly trained officers and specialist units working hard to stay one step ahead of those who are utilizing it for criminal gain,” McNulty continued.

Despite blockchain’s role as a deterrent, cryptocurrencies have been routinely employed in money laundering schemes.

“Cryptocurrencies have a reputation for being cross-border and anonymous, which makes them appealing to bad actors all around the world,” said Kim Grauer, senior economist at Chainalysis, in December 2019. “However, because cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are recorded on a permanent, public, and immutable ledger, they can really provide unprecedented transparency into financial transactions.”