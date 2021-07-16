BioNTech makes ten times as many antibodies as Sinovac in China, according to a new study.

A Hong Kong study found that people who received BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine had ten times the level of antibodies as those who received China’s Sinovac, adding to the expanding body of evidence on the effectiveness of alternative vaccines.

The study was published in Lancet Microbe on Thursday by the University of Hong Kong (HKU), and it was based on a survey of 1,442 healthcare personnel.

Antibodies aren’t the only indicator of a vaccine’s effectiveness in combating a disease, according to the researchers.

They did warn, however, that “disparities in neutralizing antibody concentrations reported in our study could translate into major differences in vaccine effectiveness.”

Antibodies levels in those who got Sinovac were “similar or lower” than those reported in those who caught and successfully fought off the disease.

The study adds to the growing body of evidence that vaccines developed using cutting-edge mRNA technology – such as those developed by BioNTech and Moderna – provide better protection against the coronavirus and its variants than those developed using more traditional methods such as inactivated virus parts.

Traditional vaccines are less expensive to produce and ship and store, making them an important tool in the fight against the pandemic in less developed countries.

One of the report’s authors, epidemiologist Ben Cowling, suggested that if there was no other alternative, patients should still get vaccinated with Sinovac since some protection is always better than none.

He told AFP, “Don’t allow the perfect be the enemy of the good.”

“Clearly, getting immunized with an inactivated vaccine is preferable to waiting and not getting vaccinated,” he continued.

“The inactivated vaccination has saved many, many lives.”

The findings suggested that “alternative strategies” such as early booster doses would be required to improve protection for those who have received Sinovac, according to the researchers.

Cowling stated that the next part of their research will be to determine when booster doses should be given.

“The priority would be boosters for folks who received Sinovac,” he added, adding that boosters for others who received BioNTech originally would not be as necessary.

Since a SARS outbreak in southern China surged through Hong Kong in 2003, the city has become a world leader in coronavirus research.

Both German-made BioNTech and Sinovac injections are currently available in the city.

Despite sufficient supplies, vaccination uptake has been poor, with only 28% of the city’s 7.5 million citizens receiving both injections.

BioNTech dosages have been provided to 2.6 million people thus far, compared to 1.8 million Sinovac shots.

The implementation has been hampered by Hong Kong's tumultuous politics, as China tightens its grip.