Bin Laden’s Strategy Spotted by a Special Agent at the Phoenix Field Office: New 9/11 Clue

Margaret Gillespie, the FBI analyst assigned to the bin Laden station at the Counterterrorist Center (CTC), requested on August 23 that Khalid al-Mihdhar and Nawaf al-Hazmi be added to the Department of State’s watch-list for denying visas to individuals attempting to enter the United States after discovering existing intelligence that no one at the CIA had paid attention to. By this time, US Customs and the Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) had concluded that at least al-Mihdhar was still in the country, with no proof that al-Hazmi had fled.

The FBI’s Fresh York and Los Angeles field offices were asked to conduct a search for the men as a result of the new flurry of activity. The FBI’s New York field office finds no proof of either in a haphazard and low-priority computer search. On September 11, 2001, the Los Angeles field office got the search request.

The CTC requested that Mihdhar and Hazmi be placed on watch lists by the State Department, Customs, and the INS. State’s VISA/VIPER visa watch list, the TIPOFF system (the equivalent of today’s no fly list), and the Treasury Enforcement Communication System, an investigative tool that would prompt inspectors at airport and border entry points to delay and scrutinize travelers of interest, were the three existing watch lists. Despite the fact that CTC claimed that the two individuals would be placed on a watch list and refused admission into the United States, none of this applies to internal travel.

Both Hazmi and Mihdhar were added to the three watch lists on August 24. Each contained a warning about “possible travel to the United States.” On August 31, Mihdhar was added to an INS and Customs lookout database, where he was described as “armed and dangerous.” The State Department also exercised its jurisdiction on September 4 to revoke al-visa Mihdhar’s due to his involvement in terrorist operations. The notice of Mihdhar’s visa revocation was placed into the INS lookout system the next day, September 4th. Al-Mihdhar was recognized by the State Department as a possible witness in an FBI inquiry.

