Bill Maher says the assassination of a comedian by the Taliban “hits a little close to home,” and urges perspective.

Bill Maher, a television broadcaster, said Friday that the Taliban’s recent assassination of an Afghan comedian “hits a little close to home,” and urged Americans to keep their liberties in perspective.

During a segment on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday, the host discussed the tragic murder of a Kandahar police officer and social media comic Nazar Mohammad Khasha.

“A comedian was assassinated by the Taliban… On TikTok, he put up humorous tunes. They forced him into a car, tortured and then executed him. A stand-up comedian. “It doesn’t get any closer to home for me than that,” Maher remarked on Friday.

“I’ve had two presidents up my ass,” Maher continued, referring to former Presidents George W. Bush, who criticized remarks Maher made after 9/11, and Donald Trump, who sued Maher for making a joke about being an orangutan.

“I mean, neither event was great, but at least I wasn’t dragged behind a Toyota Tacoma till I died. Have a little perspective about the stuff we howl about here,” Maher added.

Maher went on to slam “liberals” who “under-romanticize” the U.S., and don’t appreciate the freedoms that the country offers.

“If you think America is irredeemable, turn on the news…

there’s a reason Afghan mothers are handing their babies to us,” he added, while showing an image of an Afghan woman handing her child over to a U.S. solider following the recent Taliban takeover. “We aren’t the bad guys,” says the narrator.

Khasha was taken from his Kandahar house and eventually slain by the Taliban, according to Maher’s comments. The cause of his death was unknown, but it provoked uproar across Afghanistan and served as a chilling reminder of the Taliban’s anti-art and anti-humor stance.

In a Facebook post in July, Afghan Second Vice President Sarwar Danesh described it as “a slap in the face of all Afghan people and an affront to humanity and human decency,” as well as a breach of “justice, knowledge, and art.”

Following the steady withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban assumed control of the country earlier this month. Hundreds of people have died in the last two weeks as a result of the pandemonium. This is a condensed version of the information.