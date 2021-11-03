Bill Josh Hawley is seeking a $3 billion boost for Taiwan’s Arsenal in order to deter China.

Senator Josh Hawley filed new legislation on Tuesday aimed at increasing American funding for Taiwan’s military preparations while also encouraging Taipei to prioritize weaponry capable of repelling a Chinese invasion.

According to a Taiwanese lawmaker, Missouri’s junior senator’s initiative could fill a “most dangerous” gap in the coming years, before the island nation’s long-awaited defense modernization program is completed, and Republicans and Democrats coalesce around a growing bipartisan consensus on the importance of deterrence in the Taiwan Strait.

The Arm Taiwan Act of 2021, introduced by Hawley, would allocate $3 billion to the Department of Defense for the purpose of supplying Taiwan with equipment and training “to accelerate Taiwan’s deployment of asymmetric defense capabilities required to deter or, if necessary, defeat an invasion by the People’s Republic of China.”

The annual funding will be channeled through a new Taiwan Security Assistance Initiative, which will run from 2023 to 2027, after Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to win a third term, and during which Taiwan’s defense establishment believes the People’s Liberation Army will have the capability to launch a full-scale invasion with minimal casualties.

The proposal by Hawley, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, aims to avoid a foregone conclusion by allowing a well-armed Taiwan to “delay, degrade, and deny” the PLA the opportunity to cross the strait, seize key territories, and neutralize Taiwan’s leadership—with the goal of holding out long enough for help to arrive in the form of the US, backed by neighboring allies such as Japan.

The bill, on the other hand, would be contingent on Taiwan making headway in its own self-defense preparations, particularly in ongoing reserve force reforms. Taipei’s vow to spend no less than 3% of its GDP on defense by 2027, including any additional budgets, is one of the prerequisites.

The country’s $17 billion defense budget for 2022 represents 2.2 percent of its expected GDP of $759.1 billion for this year, according to the IMF. A special budget of $8.6 billion, expected to be passed by the end of the year, would increase spending by 3.3 percent. Over the following five years, more than two-thirds of the cash will be used to mass-produce anti-ship rockets and land-based missile systems.

However, even if Taiwan’s budget rises to the predicted $25.6 billion, Hawley’s budget will remain unchanged. This is a condensed version of the information.