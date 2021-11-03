Bill Gates says there is “no comparable feat” in combating climate change.

In a recent discussion with Policy Exchange’s Jeremy Hunt, former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates examined the future of climate technology and the feasibility of regulating increasing temperatures. Hunt teased a snippet of the interview on Twitter on Wednesday, and the complete interview will be revealed on Friday.

“There is no comparable effort that mankind has ever accomplished to what we need to undertake for climate change,” Gates remarked.

Gates also mentioned the need to reduce the costs of several climate solutions, such as green steel, low-cost hydrogen, and offshore wind. He stated that addressing climate change necessitates rapid innovation as well as additional investment, both of which he believes are feasible.

“If we don’t help vulnerable farmers adapt to climate change, we will lose the worldwide fight against poverty.” Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, explains why climate change mitigation is insufficient.

Experts have observed that addressing climate change necessitates the collaboration of a variety of technologies and sectors. In the global endeavor to move to more sustainable energy options, recent investments in climate technology have showed promise.

On Wednesday, Microsoft President Brad Smith told CNBC that by 2050, climate technology businesses and startups will be household names.

While there is a lot of promise for avoiding a climate emergency, Gates believes that no current or future measures will be able to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius. The Paris Agreement intends to keep that amount below 2 degrees Celsius as compared to pre-industrial levels.

“It’s all a matter of degrees, as they say…” Hitting 2.5 is preferable to hitting 3, and hitting 2 is preferable to hitting 2.5. 1.5 will be quite challenging. “I don’t think we’ll be able to do it,” he remarked.