Bill Clinton will stay in the hospital for another night due to a non-covid infection.

Bill Clinton, the former president of the United States, will spend another night in a California hospital being treated for an illness, according to his spokeswoman.

Clinton, 75, was brought to the UCI Medical Center in Irvine, California, on Tuesday evening with a non-Covid-related blood infection. He served as President of the United States from 1993 to 2001.

Clinton will spend the night at the hospital, according to spokesman Angel Urena “to continue receiving IV antibiotics until tomorrow’s scheduled discharge

Clinton is “in good spirits” and has been spending time with family, meeting up with friends, and watching college football, according to the Washington Post “Urena sent out a tweet.

According to the New York Times, the former president got a urinary tract infection that progressed to sepsis, according to an assistant.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sepsis is a severe body reaction to infection that affects 1.7 million people in the United States each year.

Every year, it kills 270,000 people who are sick.

The virus was the 42nd president of the United States’ latest health crisis. After doctors discovered evidence of significant heart disease, he underwent a quadruple bypass operation in 2004 at the age of 58.

He had stents placed in his coronary artery six years later.