Bill Clinton is expected to spend another night in the hospital due to an infection.

Former US President Bill Clinton will spend another night in the hospital, according to a spokeswoman, while he recovers from a suspected case of sepsis.

“All of his health markers are improving, including his white blood count, which has dropped dramatically. He will spend the night in the hospital to receive more IV antibiotics “Angel Urena, a spokesman for Clinton, said:

Clinton, who served as President of the United States from 1993 to 2001, was admitted to the UCI Medical Center in Irvine, California, on Tuesday evening.

Clinton, 75, was responding well to therapy for a non-Covid-related blood infection, according to Urena.

According to the New York Times, the former president was admitted to the hospital after an urinary infection turned into sepsis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sepsis is a severe body reaction to infection that affects 1.7 million people in the United States each year.

Every year, it kills 270,000 people who are sick.

The CDC states on its website that “infections that lead to sepsis most typically start in the lung, urinary system, skin, or gastrointestinal tract.”

“Sepsis can quickly lead to tissue damage, organ failure, and death if not treated promptly.”

His wife, former Secretary of State and presidential contender Hillary Clinton, was photographed visiting the hospital in the United States.

President Biden confirmed that he had spoken with Clinton.

“He appears to be doing well, God willing,” Biden told reporters.

On Friday, there was a tiny visible police presence at the hospital, as well as a huge number of reporters.

It was the 42nd president of the United States’ latest health concern. After doctors discovered evidence of significant heart disease, he underwent a quadruple bypass operation in 2004 at the age of 58.

He had stents placed in his coronary artery six years later.

Clinton, who was known for his voracious appetite for fried foods, particularly french fries, cleaned up his act and switched to a low-fat vegan diet.

He has shed a lot of weight since then.

At the age of 46, the former Arkansas governor was elected president, making him the third-youngest president in US history.

He was a star for the Democratic Party and well-liked among fellow international leaders, being garrulous, personable, and well-read.

Even after his second tenure in the White House was tainted by his affair with teenage intern Monica Lewinsky, which led to his impeachment for lying about an inquiry, he remained popular.

He stepped away from the spotlight, however, as his wife Hillary launched her own political career, winning election as a senator from New York and setting her sights on the White House.