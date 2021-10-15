Bill Clinton, 75, is recovering from an infection in the hospital.

Bill Clinton, the former president of the United States, was recovering Friday after spending two days in a California hospital with an infection unrelated to the coronavirus, according to a spokeswoman for the 75-year-old.

According to experts, Clinton, who served as President of the United States from 1993 to 2001, was responding well to therapy at the UCI Medical Center in Irvine, California, south of Los Angeles.

According to Clinton spokesman Angel Urena, he was admitted Tuesday evening for “a non-Covid-related infection.”

“He’s on the mend, in good spirits, and is immensely grateful to the physicians, nurses, and staff who have provided him with superb care,” Urena wrote on Twitter late Thursday.

According to CNN, a urinary tract infection had spread to Clinton’s bloodstream, citing his doctors.

His wife, former Secretary of State and presidential contender Hillary Clinton, was photographed visiting the hospital with her aide Huma Abedin, according to US media reports.

Clinton was admitted Tuesday “for intensive observation” and given antibiotics and fluids intravenously, according to a statement posted by Urena’s doctors.

“His white blood cell count is moving down after two days of treatment, and he is responding well to medications,” they added on Thursday.

“We’re hoping he’ll be able to return home soon.”

It was the 42nd president of the United States’ latest health concern. After doctors discovered evidence of significant heart disease, he underwent a quadruple bypass operation in 2004 at the age of 58.

He had stents placed in his coronary artery six years later.

Clinton, who was known for his voracious appetite for fried foods, particularly french fries, cleaned up his act and switched to a low-fat vegan diet.

He has shed a lot of weight since then.

Clinton stated in 2010 that being vegan was not a difficult decision for him.

He explained, “Not when you’ve had a quadruple heart bypass and want to survive to be a grandfather.”

At the age of 46, the former Arkansas governor was elected president, making him the third-youngest president in US history.

He was a star for the Democratic Party and well-liked among fellow international leaders because he was garrulous, affable, and well-read.

Even after his second tenure in the White House was tainted by his affair with intern Monica Lewinsky, which led to his impeachment for lying about an investigation, he remained popular.

But he stayed out of the spotlight while his wife Hillary launched her own political career, earning election as a senator from New York and setting her sights on the White House.

But he stayed out of the spotlight while his wife Hillary launched her own political career, earning election as a senator from New York and setting her sights on the White House.

Despite his assistance, she lost the Democratic presidential nomination in 2008 to Barack Obama, who went on to serve as president for eight years.