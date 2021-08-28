Bill Cassidy warns that the Kabul Airport blast has already slowed evacuations to a crawl, and slams Vice President Joe Biden.

Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana warned that the attack on the Kabul airport on Thursday had already slowed evacuations “to a crawl,” and he chastised President Joe Biden.

Following the blast that killed 13 US service members and at least 169 Afghans, Republican Senator Bill Cassidy remarked on Fox News Saturday that there are people in Afghanistan with their papers, a country willing to accept them, and are passed the Taliban checkpoint—but they can’t get into the airport.

The senator described the attack as a “sad chapter in a sorry series of events” that began with President Biden’s choice to withdraw in the manner that he did.

Cassidy stated, “What ISIS-K has done has already stemmed the flow of those that need to go out.”

When questioned by Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto if he supported extending the deadline for removing US troops past August 31, Cassidy expressed concern that their safety, which he considers “paramount,” might not be guaranteed.

“We have a lousy hand here,” he remarked, referring to the way the President decided to do this, the planning that went into it, and the poor execution of the preparation. “However, if we can safely extend the deadline and get more Americans out—because there may still be some—along with our allies and those who assisted us while we were there, I would support it.”

Some Republican members have advocated for Biden’s impeachment over the withdrawal, but Cassidy stopped short of agreeing. He pointed out that if Biden were to resign, Vice President Kamala Harris, who is more liberal than Biden, would take over as president.

Despite this, Cassidy chastised Biden, calling him incompetent and claiming that the troop departure has “very concerned the American people about this presidency.”

He also disagreed with Republicans who believe the consequences of the withdrawal would never have occurred under previous President Donald Trump, who wanted to depart sooner, adding that “we will never know” what would have happened.

“We do know that this administration made some tactical decisions in this withdrawal that made things worse,” Cassidy added.

