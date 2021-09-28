Biles says everything came to a head in Tokyo, according to a report.

Simone Biles, a famous American gymnast, said on Monday that she should have resigned “well before Tokyo,” but she persisted in pursuing her Olympic dream despite suffering a significant emotional toll.

Biles, 24, was expected to dominate at the Tokyo Olympics, but instead caused a sensation when she withdrew from the women’s gymnastics competition’s opening event due to a case of the “twisties.”

“If you look at all I’ve been through in the previous seven years,” Biles said in a New York Magazine article published Monday. “I never should have been chosen for another Olympic team. I should’ve given up a long time ago, before Tokyo.”

Biles claimed that her mental health problems began before she arrived in Japan, contributing to her isolation.

The Larry Nassar scandal has taken an emotional toll on Biles, a sexual assault survivor, according to the magazine.

She described the two-year-long Nassar abuse scandal in the United States as “too much.” “However, I wasn’t going to hand over something I’d been working for since I was six years old to him. I wasn’t going to let him rob me of my joy. So I pushed myself to the limit for as long as my mind and body would allow.”

Biles is the most decorated gymnast of all time. She was expected to win six gold medals in Japan, but she withdrew after stating that she wanted to concentrate on her mental health.

Biles got the “twisties” in Tokyo, a potentially deadly condition in which gymnasts lose their sense of direction while in the air. She later competed in the bronze medal-winning balance beam final in the Olympic stadium.

Biles, who has won 32 Olympic and World Championship gold medals, responded in the magazine to critics who claimed she was a social media quitter.

Biles says, “Let’s pretend you have great vision till you’re 30 years old.” “You wake up one morning and can’t see shit, but they tell you to go about your business as if your eyesight is still OK. Don’t you think you’d be lost if you did?

“That’s the only thing that comes to me as a comparison. For the past 18 years, gymnastics has been a part of my life. I had fully lost it when I awakened. “How am I supposed to get the rest of the day done?”

Biles hasn't given up gymnastics entirely.