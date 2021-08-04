Biles Makes a Late Tokyo Gold Bid, and Jamaicans Compete Once More

On Tuesday, Simone Biles will attempt to win an individual gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, while the men’s 400m hurdles and women’s 200m finals take center stage on the track.

Biles, who won four gold medals in the Rio Olympics five years ago, has revealed that she is suffering from the “twisties,” a disease in which gymnasts lose their ability to orientate themselves in mid-air.

She abruptly withdrew from last week’s team competition final after one vault as Team USA won silver, citing concerns about her mental health.

Following that, the 19-time world champion withdrew from the all-around final as well as three of the four apparatus finals — floor, vault, and uneven bars.

But Biles will compete in the Games’ final women’s event, the balance beam, and all eyes will be on her to see how she manages the pressure.

Despite the fact that it is not her strongest equipment, the 24-year-old is a three-time world champion on the beam and an Olympic bronze medalist in 2016.

Biles had detailed her mental health issues during the Games in regular social media posts, so victory would be one of the great comeback tales.

Biles had come to Tokyo with the goal of equaling the all-time Olympic record of nine gold medals for a female participant.

With potential world-record bids, the Olympic Stadium is also primed for a thrilling day.

Karsten Warholm of Norway, who earlier this year smashed a 29-year world record, will face Rai Benjamin of the United States in the 400m hurdles final to round up the morning session.

Benjamin, who finished second behind Warholm in the 2019 global championships in Doha, said, “I’m thrilled for the final.”

“It feels amazing to make it this far, but the task isn’t done.”

Another world record holder, Armand Duplantis of Sweden, is a hot favorite in the men’s pole vault final, which has lost some of its luster since world champion Sam Kendricks withdrew due to a positive Covid-19 test.

The athletics calendar comes to a close with the women’s 200m final, which promises to be a spectacular event.

Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, both of Jamaica, will compete again after the former denied her compatriot a record third 100m gold on Saturday by defending her championship.

“All I have to do now is go out and run the best race that I can, and hope that I put myself in a very strong position to stand on the podium,” said Fraser-Pryce, a 2012 silver medalist.

Thompson-Herah and Fraser-Pryce, who ran a scorching 21.66secs in Monday's semi-finals, might be.