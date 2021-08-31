Biles claims that her mental health issues began before the Olympics.

Simone Biles said on Monday that her mental health issues, which led to her sudden withdrawal from many Olympic competitions in Tokyo, began before she even arrived in Japan.

Last month, the American gymnastics superstar made headlines when she pulled out of the team final and then later from the individual all-around competition at the Olympics.

Biles, 24, is widely considered as the greatest gymnast of all time and was heavily projected to win numerous gold medals in Japan. She announced her withdrawal to focus on her mental health.

Biles said her troubles had grown over time in a video conversation with her mother shared by sponsors Athleta on Monday.

“I wouldn’t even say it started in Tokyo,” says the author. Biles remarked, “I felt like it was definitely a little bit deeper-rooted than that.”

“I believe it was just the stress. It grew over time, and my body and mind simply refused to accept it. But I didn’t realize I was going through it until it happened to me.”

In Tokyo, Biles suffered from an attack of the “twisties,” a potentially dangerous condition in which gymnasts lose their sense of direction while in the air. She later returned to the Olympic stadium to compete in the bronze medal-winning balance beam final.

While Biles expressed disappointment at not being able to perform her typical gravity-defying routine on the world’s largest platform, she stated she had no regrets about prioritizing her health and safety.

“It’s just a pain in the neck. In the video, Biles says, “Train for five years, and it doesn’t go the way you want.” “However, I am aware that I assisted many people and athletes in speaking up about mental health and saying no. I knew I wouldn’t be able to compete if I went out there. “I had a feeling I was going to get hurt.”

Biles also expressed her surprise at the outpouring of love she received following her withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics.

She stated, “Obviously, I was expecting a lot of reaction and disgrace.” “However, it’s the polar opposite. That was the first time I felt like a human being. Apart from Simone Biles, I was Simone, and people admired me for it.”

The Texan hopes that by sharing her story, people will seek help if they are concerned about their mental health.

“I know it’s not easy,” she said, “but it’s incredibly helpful.” “And I’m familiar with the most of them.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.