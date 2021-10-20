Big Data in Healthcare: The Ethical Problem and Its Solution, by Rustam Gilfanov.

The coronavirus epidemic emphasizes the importance of digitalization in many, if not all, sectors of modern life, with the healthcare business leading the way for obvious reasons. The amount of medical data that needs to be collected, processed, sent, and interpreted quickly has increased tenfold or even hundredfold. Not only has this increased the workload of healthcare workers and shown a number of comparable concerns, but it has also demonstrated the huge potential of MedTech.

Big data activities are now part of not only corporate operations but also medical procedures. The only distinction is that, in addition to income, the management of massive data arrays has an impact on the lives and well-being of clinic patients. From verifying medical data and integrating diagnostics results into a unified system to making diagnoses and treatment plans more exact, big data operations enable optimization of practically all working stages of a medical facility. In principle, medical staff will not be overworked as a result of such upscaling. The intentions appear to be fine, but how are they implemented? The biggest barriers to the efficient deployment of big data technologies in healthcare are underequipped medical facilities, poor software solutions, and a lack of competences (especially, digital literacy) among both patients and medical workers. However, this is certainly not breaking news. What’s more, even the most promising MedTech projects will fall short of their goals unless they adhere to basic ethical guidelines.

Here is the most basic, albeit imperfect, set of success criteria. To begin, a professional attitude toward IT infrastructure is required, with products fulfilling basic functional needs, leaving no gaps, and “speaking the same language” without any inconsistencies or overlaps. Second, effective implementation and support are required to safeguard against potential black swan events, which are unforeseeable game-changing events. Finally, constant employee training and patient interaction must be maintained. Finally, maybe the most important necessity is to develop an ethical code that is written down and covers all corporate activities. From Silicon Valley to the Dead Sea, successful MedTech businesses have proven that this method is the most effective.

Big data is a pain.

Take a look at the infamous internet release of information about 300,000 Moscow residents who were infected with the coronavirus to better grasp the ethical aspects of big data activities in healthcare.

