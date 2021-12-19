Biden’s Social Spending Bill is dealt a major setback by a key US senator.

Senator Joe Manchin delivered a potentially deadly blow to President Joe Biden’s large social spending program on Sunday, stating that he could not back the bill’s passage through the split Senate.

The moderate Democrat’s support is critical to passing the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better measure through the Senate, and Biden, along with other senior Democrats, has spent weeks attempting to obtain it after the House of Representatives approved it in November.

“I am unable to vote in favor of it, and I am also unable to vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I’m sorry, but I’m unable to do so “Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a heavily Republican state, stated on Fox News Sunday.

“I’ve tried everything humanly imaginable to get there, but I can’t… This is a no.”

In a statement, the White House expressed displeasure with the senator’s “sudden and inexplicable reversal in his attitude,” noting that he had previously vowed to negotiate on the bill’s finalization, including to the president.

Manchin believes the plan is too costly and that it will exacerbate inflation, which jumped 6.8% in November from the same month last year, the highest gain since June 1982, as prices for gasoline, used cars, rent, food, and other goods continued to rise, putting the world’s largest economy and Biden’s public support in jeopardy.

Manchin, 74, who has represented West Virginia in the US Senate since 2010 and boasts of his reputation of working across the aisle with Republicans, underlined his worries about the plan in a statement released on Sunday.

He emphasized the prospect of raising the national debt, stating that doing so would limit the US’ ability to deal with growing inflation, the revived Covid-19 epidemic, and escalating tensions with adversaries Russia and China.

“My Democratic colleagues in Washington are hell-bent on drastically reshaping our society,” he continued, “leaving our country even more exposed to the threats we confront.”

The bill “is completely paid for, is the most fiscally responsible major bill that Congress has considered in years, and decreases the deficit in the long term,” according to a White House statement. Biden has stated that his proposal will not raise the country’s debt.

The law proposes to direct funds toward cutting the cost of child care, prescription pharmaceuticals, and health insurance premiums, as well as supporting household purchasing power and investing in the clean energy transition.

Manchin's choice is a serious setback for Biden, who has invested a lot of political capital in trying to get elected.