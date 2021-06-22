Biden’s resurrected Iran nuclear deal is a “dangerous fantasy,” according to John Bolton.

According to former national security advisor John Bolton, President Joe Biden is pushing the restoration of a nuclear agreement with Iran owing to a “near religious” fascination with the previous Democratic administration that reached the deal in 2015.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as stated by Bolton, is “flawed,” echoing the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI) warning to the Biden administration against reviving the Obama-era accord that was abandoned by former President Donald Trump.

Following Ebrahim Raisi’s declared victory in last week’s internationally criticized Iranian presidential election, Bolton, who served under Trump, expressed his opinion. Raisi, the hardline head of the country’s court, has been chastised for his human rights record by rights and opposition groups.

According to Newsmax, a conservative news organization, there is “no proof” that Iran has made a strategic choice to scale back its nuclear program.

Returning to the JCPOA, in which Iran agreed to limit its uranium enrichment capabilities in exchange for relaxing sanctions, he added, would be “surrendering” to a view of Iran’s behavior that would put the US and its allies “at risk” from this “extremely hazardous regime.”

According to Bolton, Biden’s pursuit for a compromise is motivated by a “near fanatical fixation on getting back to what Obama did.”

“The Obama administration sees the Iran nuclear deal as their second-term Obamacare,” according to Bolton.

One of the few areas of agreement between Bolton and Trump, whom he harshly lambasted in his book The Room Where It Happened, was Iran policy.

The Biden administration’s approach toward the Islamic republic, according to Bolton, is based on the notion that “if they could simply calm the Ayatollahs down and convince them that they don’t have to worry about the US and Israel, they could solve the nuclear program.”

The concept that “sweetness and light will break out in the Middle East” after an agreement is a “dangerous dream,” according to Bolton.

Bolton continued, “They have no concept how bad the deal is.”

Raisi is set to succeed incumbent, who was sanctioned by the US for his role in the execution of hundreds of detainees in 1988.