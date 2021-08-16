Biden’s political fortunes are reeling as a result of the Afghan fiasco.

As a rapid Taliban win left the Democrat’s domestic political fortunes spinning, President Joe Biden was expected to break his silence on the US catastrophe in Afghanistan “soon,” according to an adviser.

“The country can expect to hear from the president soon,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told ABC. He’s currently working with his national security staff. He is putting quite a lot of effort into the situation.”

The Democrat hunkered down at his isolated Camp David retreat all weekend, having entered office with more foreign policy knowledge than any new president in decades.

Biden was nearly invisible as breathtaking scenes from Kabul played out, where a hasty US retreat mimicked the 1975 fall of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War.

Because he was in Camp David, he was kept away from the press. On Saturday, he made his last public remark, claiming that the abrupt US pullout from Afghanistan, which triggered a Taliban absolute control, was the only option.

The White House then released a single shot of Biden in a polo shirt seated alone at a table while listening to advisors on a wide monitor screen as pressure rose Sunday for him to show he was in command.

After the tumultuous Trump years, Biden was elected on a promise to restore knowledge and responsibility.

The questions are building up now, and how Biden responds could determine the destiny of his administration.

How could the Afghan army, which cost the US more than $80 billion to build, fund, and train over a 20-year period, have folded so fast against the Taliban?

How did the US, which has been planning its leave for months, end up sitting over scenes of enormous panic and bewilderment at Kabul’s airport, where Afghans are actually hanging on US military jets in an attempt to flee?

Why did Biden say just a few months ago that situations like the dreaded fall of Saigon scenario, in which desperate citizens tried to cram into the final US helicopters, were impossible?

“There will be no occasion in which you will witness individuals being hoisted from the top of a US embassy in Afghanistan. It’s not even close,” he declared at the White House.

“Having physically been in Saigon for the fall of Saigon, it absolutely looks like Saigon to me,” wrote writer and New York Times columnist Viet Thanh Nguyen on Twitter.

