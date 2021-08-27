Biden’s Pandemic Eviction Moratorium has been lifted by the US Supreme Court.

The US Supreme Court on Thursday halted the continuation of a government eviction moratorium, thus eliminating a safety net provided to millions of people who were unable to pay their rent due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a 6-3 decision, the court sided with homeowners who claimed they were the victims of unjustified restrictions, arguing that any moratorium renewal should be decided by Congress, not health officials.

The CDC had overstepped its authority with its recent order temporarily suspending evictions in areas where coronavirus infections were on the rise, according to the court’s unsigned majority judgment.

The eight-page majority ruling stated, “It is up to Congress, not the CDC, to decide whether the public interest warrants additional action here.”

Three liberal justices on the court dissent, citing concerns that evictions could hasten the spread of the Delta variety.

The case was sparked by the CDC’s current two-month embargo, which went into effect on August 3.

The CDC’s previous moratorium, which was set to expire in September 2020, terminated after a Supreme Court order in June stated that it could not be extended beyond July 31 without congressional approval.

President Joe Biden’s administration had encouraged Congress to approve an extension before the summer holiday, but lawmakers failed to do so.

The CDC issued a fresh moratorium in response to Democratic criticism, citing public health threats presented by the pandemic.

That embargo has now been lifted by the Supreme Court.

The government is “disappointed” that the court blocked the eviction moratorium “when confirmed cases of the Delta variant remain significant across the country,” said to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

According to Psaki, the moratorium “saved lives by halting the spread of the Covid-19 virus throughout the epidemic.”

The White House anticipated that the ban would be challenged in court, but hoped that the extra time would allow Congress-approved emergency rental assistance monies to reach individuals in need.

But, despite the fact that 3.5 million people in the United States have alerted the Census Bureau they are facing eviction in the next two months, much of that money is still stuck in red tape.

In view of the verdict, “and the ongoing risk of Covid-19 transmission,” Psaki added, “President Biden is once again appealing on all entities that can prevent evictions… to act promptly to avoid evictions.”