Biden’s Counterterrorism Plan Is Under Fire Following the Afghan Withdrawal Debacle.

Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Joe Biden is a former Vice President of the United States

It’s the phrase of the moment in the Biden White House and parts of the US military and intelligence bureaucracy: “beyond the horizon.”

The term alludes to measures to combat terrorism from afar, without the use of ground soldiers, and it has been used in defense jargon since the Cold War. Why bother with dangerous, forward deployed missions in unstable places like Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, or North Africa when you can launch a Tomahawk missile from anywhere in the Arabian Sea and be done with it when dealing with threats like Al-Qaeda or similar-minded terrorist groups? Joe Biden interprets “beyond the horizon” as the end of “endless conflicts.” You can attack the enemy from above and from a long distance. As a result, we won’t have to worry about bugging out of Afghanistan.

Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley have all used the phrase in regard to Afghanistan. The most recent iteration came during the president’s Monday speech, following the Taliban’s capture of Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital. “We’ve developed counterterrorism over-the-horizon capability that will allow us to keep our eyes firmly fixed on the direct threats to the United States in the region,” Biden said, attempting to reassure the nation that pulling U.S. forces out of the country would not interfere with the critical goal of preventing a terrorist attack on American soil as the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks approaches.

The fundamental problem: While the approach is politically popular among a war-weary people, “over the horizon” is a very controversial—and mostly unpopular—concept in Washington defense and intelligence circles, on both the left and right, and among US allies.

Consider the 1990s to learn why. Following Al-simultaneous Qaeda’s attacks on US embassies in Africa in 1998, then-President Bill Clinton ordered Tomahawk missile strikes into Afghanistan and Sudan in the hopes of destroying the terrorist group’s training camps and killing Osama Bin Laden. The target was missed, resulting in a takeout. This is a condensed version of the information.