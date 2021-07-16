Biden will announce ‘Operation Allied Refuge,’ in which all eligible Afghans will be airlifted.

According to two people familiar with the program, President Joe Biden will shortly disclose a major airlift of Afghan translators and other workers who participated in the US military mission in the war-torn country.

The operation, dubbed “Operation Allied Refuge,” will be led by the United States Air Force, which is entrusted with evacuating tens of thousands of potential Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants from Afghanistan amid fears of retaliation as the US troops withdraws.

Naveed Shah, Common Defense’s government affairs associate, attended a Zoom conference earlier Wednesday where a senior White House official confirmed that the operation would begin later this month.

“This is going to SIV qualified applications — even if they aren’t in the pipeline,” Shah said. “It is much broader than the original 18K, and it will encompass Afghans at all stages of the application process, as well as those who are eligible for one.”

Shah praised Biden’s administration for responding to advocacy groups like his in hastening the process of removing qualified Afghan partners from the country.

“This is just what we want from the administration,” Shah added. “We want to see a majority of them leave the nation, and we believe they will end up in the United States.”

The final destination of these Afghan nationals has yet to be determined. Two countries likely to be involved in the operation, according to a senior Defense Department official with firsthand knowledge of the operation, are in the Middle East, but it is unclear if their governments have yet signed off.

The US Air Force will lead the operation, according to the official, while the US Navy and US Marine Corps will “support” it.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available. As new information becomes available, it will be put to this page.