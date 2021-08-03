Biden wants a meeting with North Korea, and South Korea says now is the time to make it happen.

President Joe Biden’s administration has volunteered to meet with North Korea on an unconditional basis, and his peninsula ally believes the moment is ideal today. Officials in Washington and Seoul have informed this website.

South Korean President Moon Jae-government in’s sees an opportunity to cooperate with the US to revive peace efforts before he leaves office early next year, despite an apparent lessening of tensions in the region during the past week.

On July 27, North Korea, officially the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), and South Korea, formally the Republic of Korea (ROK), resumed contact across the Demilitarized Zone that separates them, ending 14 months of silence along these cross-border communication lines.

Pyongyang launched the communication suspension last year in reaction to anti-North Korean government leaflets being sent across the border by South Korean activists.

But, along with the detonation of a joint liaison office with South Korea, breaking these links last June was one of many signals from North Korea at the time that the historic but stalled talks initiated alongside Seoul and Washington in 2018 were not yielding the expected objectives.

The rival Koreas now consider recent events, which include revelations that Moon had exchanged several letters with North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un since April, as evidence of improved relations.

That optimism is shared by the Biden administration.

A State Department official told This website, “The United States supports inter-Korean dialogue and engagement and appreciates the announcement on the restoration of inter-Korean communications lines.” “This is a step in the right direction. Diplomacy and dialogue are necessary for full denuclearization and the establishment of a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.”

A top Biden administration official, who elaborated on the US plan, also made these remarks to This website.

The senior Biden administration official stated, “We remain prepared to engage in diplomacy toward our goal of total denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.” “As we previously stated, we have reached out to the DPRK in accordance with our policy of diplomatic openness.”

While the United States has typically prioritized the surrender of North Korea's nuclear arsenal as a means of resolving the impasse, Biden's predecessor, former President Donald Trump, did not.