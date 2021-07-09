Biden urges Putin to take action against ransomware organizations.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to “take action” against ransomware hackers operating out of Russia, but the Kremlin showed no signs of doing so.

Biden and Putin spoke by phone for approximately an hour, focusing on the ransomware threat and separately on letting humanitarian supplies into Syria, where Russia is the principal supporter of the Assad regime, according to the White House.

Biden told reporters that he told Putin that he “made it very plain” that “we expect them to act” against ransomware gangs.

In June, Biden delivered the same message to Putin in person at their first summit meeting in Geneva.

The Kremlin, on the other hand, avoided the topic, saying after Friday’s phone chat that Washington had not even sought for help.

“Despite Russia’s willingness to work with the US to combat illegal activities in the information sector, no requests have been received from the relevant US ministries in the last month,” Putin’s office said in a statement.

When informed of the Kremlin’s claim, a senior Biden administration official stated that “many, explicit requests for action” had been received.

According to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the US has “been clear about what Russia’s culpability is.”

Ransomware assaults against the US and other countries have risen dramatically in the last year, including a high-profile operation that shut down a major petroleum pipeline in the eastern US.

City police departments, hospitals, and private businesses have all been hit by ransomware.

According to US officials, Russia is the primary source of these attacks, in which gangs force victims to pay a ransom in exchange for the removal of destructive or even crippling cyber incursions.

Russian espionage agencies are already being blamed by the US government for orchestrating previous massive cyber attacks and intervening in the contentious last two presidential elections.

The White House claims that the ransomware attacks are not the work of the Kremlin.

US officials, on the other hand, claim that the Putin government is failing to crack down on criminal groups operating within its borders.

If nothing changes, Biden said, “when a ransomware operation is coming from his soil, even if it’s not sponsored by the state,” there would be consequences.

He suggested that US officials might be able to reveal the attackers’ identities to Russia. “If we provide them enough information to act on who somebody is,” he said, “we expect them to act.”

Biden told Putin, according to the White House's own statement following the call.