Biden Unveils Broad Anti-Corporate Consolidation Effort

President Joe Biden announced a broad proposal on Friday to shift the balance of power away from corporations and toward “the little guy,” promising to “reset the economy” for the benefit of common employees and consumers.

As he signed an executive order requiring changes on everything from the selling of hearing aids to the disclosure of airline baggage costs, Biden portrayed the program as a reversal from Washington’s 40-year “experiment of allowing huge businesses collect more and more power.”

He stated, “We have to return to an economy that grows from the bottom up.”

The order, which has been praised by consumer advocates but slammed by certain corporate lobbying groups, lays out 72 programs across the federal government and establishes the White House Competition Council to track progress.

A White House fact sheet referenced previous instances in US history where presidents battled corporate dominance, such as President Theodore Roosevelt’s trust-busting campaign in the early twentieth century, which provided “the little guy a fighting chance.”

The announcement comes as Biden’s legislative plan faces opposition in a divided Congress. Republican backing for a scaled-back infrastructure program has been gained by the Democratic president, but his other measures have not.

Presidents have another policy tool in the form of executive orders, which, unlike legislation, can be revoked by a successor’s pen and carry less weight than laws.

Experts say that achieving the policy’s goal of decreasing medicine prices or strengthening small farmers’ bargaining power with meat processors will require considerable action from other government entities and could take years to manifest.

“It’s a road map for what this administration wants to achieve in terms of competition. It remains to be seen how much of this can be accomplished,” said Daniel Crane, an antitrust law expert at the University of Michigan Law School.

Among the measures, the directive asks for increased monitoring of large-scale tech mergers, including so-called “killer acquisitions” designed to eliminate a competitive threat.

The plan also directs the Federal Trade Commission to establish laws governing data collection and monitoring at digital companies, as well as ensuring that small businesses have a better chance of competing with major corporations that control and run online retail platforms.

In an effort to foster competition, the White House overturned outgoing President Donald Trump’s decisions on net neutrality, mandating internet providers to enable access to all services. Brief News from Washington Newsday.