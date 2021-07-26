Biden to End US Combat Operations in Iraq After 18 Years

President Joe Biden declared on Monday that the US combat mission in Iraq would be formally ended by the end of the year. The announcement comes just days after Vice President Joe Biden announced that troops would be withdrawn from Afghanistan, putting the country’s longest conflict to a close.

The strategy seeks to shift the US military’s focus away from fighting and toward advisory and training duties. Iraqi security personnel have been “battle-tested” and have proven to be “capable” of defending their homeland.

The White House has declared that it continues to regard ISIS as a threat to Iraq. The terrorist group recently claimed responsibility for an attack in a Bagdhad market that killed at least 30 people and injured dozens more.

In April, the United States and Iraq agreed to a train-and-advise mission to end the US combat presence in Iraq.

Under George W. Bush’s administration, the war in Iraq began in March 2003.

According to the Department of Defense’s casualty page, Operation Iraqi Freedom resulted in 4,431 overall military deaths and 31,994 wounded in action. IraqBodyCount.org reported that between 185,761 and 208,877 Iraqi civilians died as a result of violence.

Former President Barack Obama first left Iraq in 2011, but returned in 2014 to face the mounting threat posed by ISIS in broad parts of western and northern Iraq. During his time in office, former President Donald Trump also cut force numbers from 3,000 to 2,500.

Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Iraq’s prime minister, said it’s past time for the US to end its military operations in the country. He told reporters, “There is no need for any foreign combat soldiers on Iraqi land.”

The Iraqi legislative elections are less than three months away, and Al-Kadhimi might utilize these negotiations to aid his campaign.

In the Oval Office, Biden and Al-Kadhimi told reporters that the US mission in Iraq will change.

“Things are going well; our mission in Iraq will be to support, train, and aid in the fight against ISIS when it arrives. But we won’t be in a combat mission before the end of the year,” Biden stated.

"We support the advancement of Iraqi democracy and are eager for the election to take place in October. We're also dedicated to security cooperation and fighting ISIS together. It is critical for regional stability, and our counter-terrorism cooperation will continue even as we transition to.