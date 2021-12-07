Biden Threatens Putin With A “Strong” Western Retaliation If Ukraine Is Attacked.

In a tense two-hour virtual session on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of a “strong” Western economic response if Russian forces massed on Ukraine’s border go on the offensive.

“President Biden expressed the United States’ and European allies’ deep concerns about Russia’s escalation of forces surrounding Ukraine, and made clear that in the event of military escalation, the US and our allies would respond with strong economic and other measures,” the White House said in a statement released shortly after the video conference.

“Support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity was emphasized, and Biden advocated for de-escalation and a return to negotiations,” according to the statement.

According to the White House, Biden and Putin agreed to “follow up” on the meeting with their respective teams, emphasizing that the next US move will be “in close consultation with friends and partners.”

Although Russia denies plans to attack Ukraine, satellite images show large force formations on the border, raising worries of a European conflict.

Biden sat behind closed doors in the White House’s high-security Situation Room, reflecting the tense atmosphere. Biden, on the other hand, held a similar video summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping three weeks ago in the Roosevelt Room, with journalists present for the first few minutes.

The US says it has no idea what Russia plans in Ukraine, but it is concerned about the deployment of 100,000 battle-ready Russian troops near the border. Russia already backs a formidable separatist insurgency in large areas of eastern Ukraine, and in 2014 grabbed the Crimean peninsula from Kiev.

Invasion talk is referred to in Moscow as “hysteria.” Putin planned to inform Biden that he sees Ukraine’s growing association with Western countries as a threat to Russian security, and that any effort by Ukraine to join NATO or host NATO weapons would be unacceptable.

Despite the fact that Ukraine is far from joining the US-led military alliance, Putin wants a “legal” guarantee that this will never happen.

“Russia has never plotted to attack anyone,” Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, said on Tuesday. “However, we have our own set of red lines.” Russia cannot be granted a veto over Ukraine’s objectives, according to the US and NATO.

Since 2014, when Ukraine’s armed forces collapsed under Russian siege, the US and its European partners have pushed to strengthen the country’s military.

