Biden Terminates Ethiopia’s Trade Preferences Due to Human Rights Violations.

US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that he was rescinding important trade privileges for Ethiopia, increasing pressure on the country’s long-time partner over human rights concerns in its military assault in restive Tigray.

In a letter to Congress, Biden also announced that he was pulling Guinea and Mali out of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a historic 2000 agreement that lifted US tariffs on most sub-Saharan African exports if countries met certain governance and human rights benchmarks.

Due to “severe abuses of internationally recognized human rights,” Ethiopia’s eligibility will expire on January 1st, according to Biden.

The US has been one of the most outspoken critics of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s handling of a nearly year-long battle in northern Ethiopia, which has seen numerous claims of massacres, mass rapes, and “acts of ethnic cleansing,” as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken put it.

In recent weeks, Ethiopian officials have spearheaded a pressure campaign against the country’s departure from AGOA, warning of dire consequences, particularly for the country’s manufacturing sector.

In October, Mamo Mihretu, Abiy’s adviser, stated in Foreign Policy magazine that AGOA had helped expand Ethiopia’s exports to the United States from $28 million in 2000 to almost $300 million in 2020, with AGOA accounting for nearly half of that figure.

“At a time when Ethiopia’s manufacturing industry is achieving record monthly output levels, Ethiopia’s departure from the AGOA would deliver a significant blow to the welfare of millions of low-income employees,” Mamo said.

After attacks on the federal army by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, the region’s major party, Abiy initiated a military operation in November 2020.

Authorities in Addis Ababa have ordered people to register their firearms and prepare to defend their communities after the TPLF gained control of two key cities in recent days.

The US special envoy for the Horn of Africa warned against an attack on Addis Ababa on Tuesday.

“We oppose any TPLF advance on Addis or any TPLF besiegement of Addis,” said Jeffrey Feltman.

Ethiopia attempted to construct a national network of industrial parks under the TPLF-led ruling coalition that preceded Abiy, relying on cheap labor to attract investment and drive what some officials dubbed a “industrial revolution.”

According to Zemedeneh Negatu, chairman of the US-based Fairfax Africa Fund, AGOA’s tax benefits give Ethiopia a significant advantage over industrial hubs outside Africa. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.