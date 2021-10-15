Biden Takes To The Road To Promote Child Care Reform In The United States.

As part of his multi-trillion-dollar legislative agenda, President Joe Biden will visit to Connecticut on Friday to pitch his plan to change an American child care program that lags behind the rest of the industrialized world.

Biden’s second presidential visit to the Constitution State, which is part of a national tour to drum up support for his proposals, comes at a critical time for his historic but divisive spending plans, which face opposition from both his own party and Republicans.

The president will make his first visit at a child care center in Hartford, according to the White House, to “emphasize the need of investing in child care to keep prices down for working families.”

Child care is being touted as crucial to the recovery of the economy after the Covid-19 outbreak, but the administration claims that the US invests significantly less in children than comparable economies.

According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the country spends less on early childhood education and care per capita than all but two of the world’s 37 most developed countries.

Meanwhile, according to Hartford’s Democratic mayor Luke Bronin, the average family in Connecticut spends $16,000 on child care.

“What that implies is that family members can’t work because they have to be at home caring for that youngster,” he explained to a local Fox affiliate.

“Having access to inexpensive child care would be a game changer for a lot of families.”

Parents’ struggles to keep jobs contribute to a large gender disparity in workforce participation between mothers and fathers, who nonetheless bear the greater burden of caring.

Biden proposes to close the gap by providing government subsidies to low- and middle-income families that would cap child care costs at 7% of their income.

He intends to provide big subsidies to child care centers, enhance wages for those who work in the business, and increase the child credit for children over the age of six from $2,000 to $3,000 per year.

Republicans are adamantly opposed to White House plans for a multibillion-dollar social spending package that includes Biden’s child-care elements.

Without Republican support, Democrats in Congress will be able to enact the historic plan, which includes improved benefits for college students and elderly, cash for health-care coverage, and provisions to help save the earth from global warming.

House liberals object to reducing the $3.5 trillion top line to $1.5 trillion over ten years, which would result in a. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.