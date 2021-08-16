Biden Speaks Out in Support of Afghan Evacuation.

President Joe Biden broke his quiet on the tumultuous American withdrawal from Afghanistan on Monday, reiterating his decision while slamming the country’s old Western-backed government for failing to confront the Taliban.

“I am adamant about my decision. In a televised address from the White House, Obama said, “I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to remove US personnel.”

“The buck stops with me,” Biden declared as images of chaos and desperation poured in from Kabul, where American soldiers were attempting to evacuate the airport and Taliban fighters stormed the city.

Defending the withdrawal, Biden said the priority is to end a war that has grown well beyond its initial modest goals of punishing the Taliban for their links to Al-Qaeda following 9/11.

“The goal in Afghanistan was never designed to be nation-building,” he said, adding that anti-terrorism operations would continue even if US forces left.

In the next days, “thousands” of US citizens and Afghans who served with American soldiers would be evacuated, according to Biden. If the Taliban attacks in the meantime, he has warned a “devastating” military reaction.

Biden was scheduled to leave the White House shortly after the address to return to his weekend hideaway at Camp David, underscoring his belief that he is on the right track. He’d rushed in from Camp David just hours before to deliver the speech after being pressed to speak to the nation.

While Biden claimed responsibility for the mission’s failure, he slammed former Afghan government and military officials who were installed, organized, and supported by the US throughout the last two decades.

Instead of confronting the oncoming Taliban — a well-trained guerrilla force with fewer weapons than the US-backed Afghan army – the government fled.

“We offered them every opportunity to shape their own destiny. We couldn’t give them the motivation to fight for a better future,” Biden added.

“This did unravel more swiftly than we had anticipated,” Biden acknowledged, somewhat conceding the unexpected suddenness of the final Taliban assault.

Rather than focus on the awful sights of Afghans swarming the airport or respond to allegations that the White House was unprepared, Biden pounded home his larger argument that the war must be ended.

